Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Company announces that it has engaged AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") for an initial twelve month term, to provide online advertising and marketing services to the Company. In consideration for the provision of services, AGORA is entitled to a fee of $60,000, to be paid in five equal tranches over the term. AGORA has agreed to accept the fee in common shares of the Company, to be determined based on the market price of the shares at the time of issuance. All common shares of the Company issued to AGORA will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Mota Ventures HUB is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/motaventures.

Mota will receive exposure through content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge.

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures Corp. is seeking to become a vertically integrated CBD company with operations in Europe and the Americas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Class CBD, is a profitable online retailer of CBD and CBD-infused products in the United States and the Company is currently in the process of acquiring Sativida, a successful online retailer CBD and CBD products in Europe. Mota Ventures, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, holds a license to cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis and produce CBD in Colombia and is developing cultivation operations on its 2.5-hectare site in Guasca, Colombia. Mota Ventures believes that low cost CBD production at its property in Colombia coupled with its international, direct-to-customer sales channels will propel its continued success.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

