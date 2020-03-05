Japan Airlines Selects IBS Software to Transform Cargo Terminal Operations

TOKYO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a worldwide leader of SaaS solutions to the aviation industry, has announced a contract with Japan Airlines (JAL) for the implementation of iCargo, a comprehensive cargo sales, inventory and reservations system that manages air cargo operations and movement globally and powered with business capabilities that are tailored for the unique Japanese Air Cargo market.

JAL will replace multiple legacy systems with IBS's iCargo Terminal Operations solution for Japan, the workhorse that will manage the entire operations process covering the import, export, transfers, warehouse operations and airports operations across the network. Along with significant savings in legacy system maintenance costs, JAL will also benefit from major efficiency improvements through the iCargo solution. iCargo is the industry leader in Japan and the only non-Japanese system in this market today that has full Japanese Customs NACCS reporting capabilities. The real time availability of operational information through iCargo also helps generate actionable intelligence to understand the overall utilization of assets and thereby improve operational efficiencies.

iCargo is an integrated solution that supports the end-to-end business functions such as cargo reservations, rating, manifesting, import & export operations, warehouse management, revenue accounting, air mail handling and revenue management of cargo carrying airlines and ground handlers. iCargo follows the air cargo industry best practices and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight in general.

IBS offers enterprise class availability of the iCargo business solution to all its customers with the solution hosted in IBS's data centres around the world. Deployed globally with many of the world's leading airlines and ground handlers, 5 of the top 15 global cargo airlines have deployed iCargo to manage their air cargo business.

"JAL is an iconic name in the airline industry and we are proud to welcome them to the iCargo community. Their aim is to drive efficiency improvements and iCargo, the leader and IT platform of choice for airlines especially in the Japanese market, will help their transformation into digital freight," said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice-President & Head, Cargo & Logistics Solution Business, IBS Software.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld alliance, the airline now reaches 405 airports in 66 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 238 aircraft. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world.

About IBS

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs Demand Gateway, a real time business-to-business and business-to-consumer merchandising and distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and digital sales channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and onboard solutions. IBS Software operates from 11 offices across the world. Blackstone is a shareholder in IBS Software. Further information at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

