Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Tradegate
04.03.20
18:43 Uhr
97,44 Euro
+5,46
+5,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,46
95,44
04.03.
93,56
97,28
04.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITSU LIMITED97,44+5,94 %