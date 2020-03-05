Apptio Celebrates Recipients of the 2019 Partner of the Year Awards

Partners Recognized for Achievements in Leveraging Technology Business Management to Drive Digital and Cloud Transformation

BELLEVUE, Washington, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to help organizations analyze, plan and optimize technology investments, announced winners of the 2019 Apptio Partner of the Year awards.

This year, the awards recognized partners across the Americas and EMEA who provide advisory, configuration, implementation and ongoing management services, and go to market with Apptio to deliver business outcomes for customers. Recipients of the Apptio Partner of the Year awards demonstrate excellence in helping customers gain and act upon business-critical insights by deploying Apptio solutions in alignment with the Technology Business Management (TBM) and FinOps frameworks.

"Our partners play a vital role in helping customers connect technology investments to business value," said Dave Scholtz, vice president of global partner strategy and operations. "They are an increasingly integral part of our business. Every year, we proudly celebrate the impact our partners make in fueling business and technology transformations and shifting the way customers think about and manage IT."

Apptio's global network of partners include more than 150 leading technology companies, systems integrators, solution providers, and consulting and advisory firms.

The 2019 Apptio Partner of the Year winners include:

GLOBAL:

Innovation Partner of the Year - Accenture

AMERICAS:

Strategic Partner of the Year - Bain & Company

Cloud Partner of the Year - AWS Marketplace

Enterprise Partner of the Year - Advocate Insiders

Account Management Partner of the Year - Maryville Consulting Group

EMEA:

Strategic Partner of the Year - Accenture Strategy

Cloud Partner of the Year - AWS Marketplace

Regional Partner of the Year - IndiTango

To learn more about the Apptio partner program, please visit www.apptio.com/company/partners/.

About Apptio

Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recommendations that result in 30% saving on cloud services. For more information, please visit apptio.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sylvia Ohm

pr@apptio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg