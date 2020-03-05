Amphenol ICC releases ix Industrial Connectors - Next Generation High Speed Ruggedized Connectors for Future Industrial Ethernet Communication Designs

Collaboration with key interconnect technology partners to develop leading technologies for Industrial Ethernet Connectivity

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol ICC is pleased to announce today, it has worked with Hirose Electric and Harting Technology Group to release the ix Industrial series of connectors. IEC 61076-3-124 compliant and designed to meet the needs of next generation high speed ruggedized Industrial Ethernet requirements, the ix Industrial is ideal for use in equipment for Factory and Process Automation, Machine to Machine communication, Robotics, Sensors, Human Interface devices, and all devices requiring Ethernet IIoT connectivity in a highly automated Industrial environment.

"Anticipating and meeting our customer needs brought about the development of this product," said Peter Swift, Product Marketing Director, Amphenol Commercial Products Americas. "It is a feature packed, mechanically robust 10-position connector capable of Cat6A performance, in a package 30% the size of a typical RJ45 connector currently used in many Industrial Ethernet applications."

Robust performance with smaller footprint

As an IEC 61076-3-124 compliant 10-position connector capable of Cat6A performance, the ix Industrial comes in a package 70% smaller than the size of a typical RJ45 connector. With 10mm connector pitch, robust 2-point metal latching, 360-degree shielding for EMI immunity, it is poised to meet the needs of new higher density Industrial Ethernet communication designs.

Designed in collaboration with technology partners

Designed to be intermatable with Hirose and Harting ix Industrial series of interconnect products, Amphenol's ix Industrial series will help to meet the growing demands of Industry 4.0 and Cloud to Factory floor Ethernet connectivity.

Product Availability

Amphenol offers right angle and vertical PCB mount receptacles with multiple keying options, and mating field terminable plugs for easy on-site installation. Available versions will include IP20 products for MICE1 environments, and IP67 versions for MICE2 and MICE3 harsh environments.

About Amphenol ICC

Amphenol ICC, a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a world leader providing interconnect solutions for the Information, Communications and Commercial electronics markets. Amphenol ICC designs and manufactures a wide range of innovative connectors as well as cable assemblies for diverse applications including server, storage, data center, networking, industrial, business equipment and automotive. With a global presence in R&D, manufacturing and sales, Amphenol ICC is well positioned to support our customers wherever they operate. https://www.amphenol-icc.com

ix Industrial is a registered trade mark of Hirose Electric Co., and Harting Technology Group, used by Amphenol ICC with permission under licence.

