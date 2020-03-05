'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 05-March-2020 / 06:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 04 March 2020. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 11 March 2020. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: Approval of The Risk Management and Internal Control Policy of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 50590 EQS News ID: 990161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

