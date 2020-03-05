The semiconductor foundry market is expected to grow by USD 26.47 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is increasing at a significant rate across several industries globally. Semiconductors are the base for IoT devices as they require sensors, microcontrollers, and memory. The high surge in demand for these devices can be attributed to their extensive benefits in various segments such as retail, medical industry, automotive, and electronics. For instance, in September 2019, Synopsys Inc. entered into a deal with TSMC to collaborate for developing 5 nm FinFET Plus (N5P) technology to focus on low-power and high-performance applications. Furthermore, IoT will also fuel the need for enabler technologies, which will have an effect on the semiconductor foundries. Thus, the growing demand for IoT will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of 3D NAND will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Semiconductor Foundry Market: Increasing Adoption of 3D NAND

3D NAND is a flash memory, wherein the cells are stacked vertically in multiple layers. 3D NAND will dominate solid-state drives since suppliers are planning to reduce the shipment of 2D NAND and planar NAND. 3D NAND flash drives can be used for IoT, smartphones, and smart cars. Many firms are producing fabs that focus solely on 3D NAND. Western Digital started offering 3D NAND chips with 64 layers. Moreover, many foundries are turning their focus toward 3D NAND memory due to its better features than present memory technology. For instance, in July 2019, Samsung Electronics planned to mass-produce the 12 Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM for premium smartphones. Thus, the increasing adoption of 3D NAND will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries and growth of augmented reality/virtual reality will have a positive impact on the growth of the semiconductor foundry market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Semiconductor Foundry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the semiconductor foundry market by application (communications PCs/desktop, consumer, automotive and others), type (pure-play foundries and IDMs), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the semiconductor foundry market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the present political scenario of the US and presence of a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries.

