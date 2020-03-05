LIDDS AB: LIDDS will participate in Redeye's Fight Cancer Seminar on March 10

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) - LIDDS CEO, Monica Wallter, will present the company at the Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar taking place in Stockholm on March 10, targeting both private and institutional investors and media. Monica will also take part in a panel debate together with other presenting companies at the seminar. The seminar gathers ten companies involved in developing different new treatment opportunities for fighting cancer.

Monica will be presenting LIDDS at 11.40 AM and take part in the panel discussion at 11.50 AM.

The seminar can be followed live at: https://www.redeye.se/live/fight-cancer-10-mar

