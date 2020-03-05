Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD8K ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 Ticker-Symbol: 42YA 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
08:09 Uhr
1,638 Euro
-0,028
-1,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,611
1,683
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEMENOS AG138,15-1,86 %
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC1,638-1,68 %