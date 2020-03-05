Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
08:20 Uhr
74,58 Euro
+1,18
+1,61 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,44
74,92
09:56
74,44
74,92
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC74,58+1,61 %
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY219,75-0,95 %