V1 Group Ltd: V1 Group Expects Positive Gross Profit for FY2019 Crazy Sports and E-commerce Businesses Both Delivered Impressive Results

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / One of China's top 100 internet companies,V1 Group Limited ("V1 Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the"Group"; stock code: 00082.HK), today announced that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Board,a positive gross profit is expected to generate forthe year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019")of no less than HK$100 million, representing a radical change from a gross loss ofapproximately HK$32.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, and the net loss attributable to owners of the Company for FY2019 is expected to decrease by approximately 70% year-on-year.

According to the announcement, the decrease in net loss and the positive gross profit generatedin FY2019 were mainly attributable to thefull year financial performance of Beijing Crazy Sports Management Company Limited("Crazy Sports") consolidated in the financial statement of the Group in FY2019; among the Group's core business, the e-commerce business achieving higher gross profit and gross profit margin year over year despite a reduction in sales revenue; and the significant decreases in impairment of intangible assets and goodwill during FY2019.

The Group has announced previously that the net profits of Crazy Sports for FY2019 has exceeded the guaranteed profit of RMB50 million as stipulated in the acquisition agreement.Leveraging on the Group's sports lottery big data vault, user resources and digital analytics capabilities that has been developed over the past decade, including over 200 million online user resourcesas well as the core resources of the historic results of tournaments and matches accumulated through theChina Soccer Lottery ("?????")website and Lottery 365 ("??365") app, Crazy Sports was able to build and develop into China's largest and most distinctive sports communityover the year.

This is the first timethat the Company is incorporating the full year financial performance of Crazy Sportsinto the Group's results, and its businesses have clearly become amajor revenue contributor for the Group. Said businesses include theCrazy Recommendation ("????") app, a paid sports and lottery information platform, its live-broadcasting and interactive services platform, and sports mobile games development and operation business, which all delivered satisfactory results.

Meanwhile, in the second half of the Year, the Group has started its sports lottery new retail business, which has adopted a new light-asset lottery sales model. The business has made remarkable progress and has started to generate revenue for the Group. The Group was able to develop a physical lottery retail network quickly to attract more offline traffic which it can then convert into online users, while also redirecting existing online users to offline outlets, thus achieving O2O user redirection and maximise revenue.The Group believes that the lottery new retail business has potential for exponential growth and will become a major growth driver.

The Group's long-standing efforts in cultivating the internet industry has led its e-commerce business to deliver better results. The Group's e-commerce businesswas able to achieve higher gross profit and margin year over year,bringing the Group closer toactualisinga profit.

Dr. ZHANG Lijun, Chairman and Executive Director of V1 Group Limited, said,"The Group is pleased to report a significant reduction in net loss after dedicating efforts to reallocate resourcesand maximise profits. The Group is now in a good position to fully execute its strategies to integrate, rejuvenate and innovate its old and new businesses. Through the acquisition of Crazy Sports, the Group was able to further capitalise on its vast user community andbig data vault, which has always been part of our core competitive advantage. Looking ahead, we are confident that leveraging on our digital capabilities, we can continue to perfect our culture and sports ecosystem, taking the Company around togenerate positive profits."

