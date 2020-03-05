Reduces total onboarding time to 3 minutes

Onfido, the global identity verification provider, today announced that yallo, part of Sunrise Communications AG, one of the leading mobile providers in Switzerland, has partnered with Onfido and Moflix to launch yallo swype, Switzerland's first 100% digital mobile subscription. The streamlined identity verification process has helped reduce customer onboarding time by 90% from 30 minutes to 3 minutes.

Strict identity checks are a regulatory requirement for many telecommunications providers which traditionally meant a customer would need to complete online documents and wait for their subscription to be manually verified a process that could take hours to complete.

Onfido partnered with the digital interaction platform service provider Moflix, to streamline identity verification for yallo's new on-demand service, yallo swype; a flexible subscription-based platform where customers onboard onto a network contract remotely and pay one low fee with no term limits.

Partnership results include:

90% reduction in time to verify a customer, from 30 minutes to 3 minutes

100 days deployment, compared to years with legacy systems

Onboarding new users with customer-first account opening at scale

Driving down cost per customer acquired, as there is less time spent on internal processes

With Onfido's AI-powered identity verification solution, applicants simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and Onfido checks if the ID seems fraudulent or genuine, increasing trust on the platform while reducing fraud and risk. yallo can effectively verify customers at the start of their journey anywhere, anytime, through a simple and user-friendly online experience that meets regulatory requirements.

"We are delighted with the partnership that we have established with Onfido," said Marc Degen co-founder at Moflix. "Our experience with yallo swype shows that with Onfido identity verification, we can support a fully digital onboarding experience while still complying with legal and regulatory requirements."

"Modern telecommunication organisations, such as Moflix and yallo, understand the need for a new verification approach that meets regulation and provides strong fraud protection while creating a positive user experience," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder at Onfido. "We're thrilled to have partnered with Moflix and yallo swype, the first 100% digital-first telecommunications brand, to power a secure onboarding process connecting them to more customers as they continue to scale."

About Moflix

Moflix is the brainchild of an international group of telco veterans who recognized that the market needs a platform that can support a new kind of telecommunications operator with a light-weight BSS replacement solution with simple processes, fair offerings and digital experiences while still complying to legal and regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit moflixgroup.com or follow Moflix on LinkedIn Moflix

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That's how we give companies like Zipcar, Orange and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

For more information, visit onfido.com or follow on Facebook Onfido, Twitter @Onfido, LinkedIn Onfido

