The Access People Division will have revenues in excess of £100m, growing to £200m by 2024, through broader market potential serving customers from 10-10,000+ employees.

The Access Group, today announced the acquisition of CoreHR, a UK and Ireland market leader in HR and Payroll software for Mid-Market Enterprise level businesses. The addition of CoreHR, follows soon after the groups' acquisition of People, one of the UK's leading providers of HR software to Small Medium Enterprises (SME's). Combined with Access's existing market presence it will become the HR and Payroll leader in the UK and Ireland markets, with the capabilities to support organisations of any size, with all their HR and Payroll needs.

CoreHR's world-class HR software, currently serves more than 270 customers with more than 1 million users accessing the solutions. With a very strong presence across the Public, Government Education, Retail, Hospitality Leisure and FMCG, Distribution Manufacturing sectors, CoreHR currently serves some of the UK's best known organisations including, Aston Villa, Cineworld, JD Sports, Rank Group and the University of Oxford. The CoreHR solution set covers the key areas of HCM including People Management, Payroll, Workforce Management, Recruitment, Talent Management and Learning and going forward will be made available through the Access Workspace platform. Access Workspace is a cloud-based platform that delivers a suite of business solutions enabling collaboration and communication across the entire workplace.

This most recent acquisition firmly establishes Access's leadership position in the UK marketplace, with revenues in this sector alone, in excess of £100m. The combination of these HCM focused assets will form the Access People Division and Dean Forbes, the current CEO of CoreHR, will become its President.

Chris Bayne, CEO of Access, commented, "The European HCM and Payroll market is worth $5.2Bn with just under half of this market being served by pure SaaS solutions with an impressive growth rate of over 15%. CoreHR is a key player in this space and adds significant scope for Access to deliver even more solutions, to a broader range of organisations, across multiple markets, in particular allowing us to bring Access Workspace to the Irish market. The combined HCM offerings, Access can now deliver, will further strengthen our ability to take a bigger share of this growing market over the coming years, with our goal to double the current revenues by the end of our 2024 financial year."

Dean Forbes, CEO of CoreHR also shares, "Over the past 36 years CoreHR has created a world class Human Capital Management system, built on the expertise of our people, in partnership with our customers that delivers real value. When we met the team at Access we recognised the opportunity to provide an excellent home for our customers, solutions and the team at CoreHR, as we step into our next stage of growth. Access is fully committed to help us further enhance the depth and range of our products directly and via connectivity to the Access Workspace Suite of solutions. We are excited to be joining Access as part of the newly formed Access People Division and everyone in the team from Access and CoreHR are fully committed to helping make Access the company of choice for HCM, HR and Payroll solutions."

For more information about Access, visit www.theaccessgroup.com

For information about CoreHR, visit www.corehr.com

About The Access Group

The Access Group has been recognised in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 in 2019 and is a leading provider of business software to mid-sized UK organisations. It helps more than 32,000 customers across commercial and not-for-profit sectors become more productive and efficient. Its innovative Access Workspace cloud platform transforms the way business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more.

Established in 1991, The Access Group, employs more than 2,500 staff.

About CoreHR

Empowering people through smarter HR technology, CoreHR enables organisations to unleash the full potential of every employee and deliver proven ROI. Working in partnership with leading brands for over 36 years, its award-winning, world-class HR software is trusted by organisations across all industries from midsize to enterprise to help them manage the entire employee journey from one easy-to-use intuitive platform.

