Movebubble Offers New Solutions With Eco-Friendly Partnership

LONDON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movebubble has announced a new long-term partnership with sustainable property developer EcoWorld and will market a selection of the development group's London-based Build-to-Rent homes on its platform.

EcoWorld is committed to providing sustainable property worldwide by preserving natural environments before creating rental developments.

Be:here Hayes is the first development from EcoWorld that will feature on Movebubble.

Movebubble CEO, Aidan Rushby, welcomes the partnership with EcoWorld, saying: "Our exciting partnership with EcoWorld allows us further to increase the number of high-calibre spaces available on the Movebubble platform while collaborating with a partner that champions sustainable practices in the property industry.

"Renters are becoming more aware of companies with green ethos, and developments such as be:here Hayes provide renters with such renting opportunity in the capital."

Located in Hayes, be:here is just 300 yards away from Hayes & Harlington station, which will feature a stop on the much-anticipated Elizabeth Line (Crossrail).

Part of the Old Vinyl Factory, be:here Hayes is a space with 119 homes comprised of one and two-bedroom apartments. The development is pet-friendly and features on-site concierge services and free super-fast 30 Mbps broadband for residents.

Be:here Hayes caters to the lifestyle needs of renters with restaurants, leisure facilities and a 7,000 sq ft roof terrace for its residents at the development. It also taps into the musical past of the Old Vinyl Factory with a live music venue.

Be:here Hayes is the latest offering in London from EcoWorld.

Vinny Bhander, Managing Director of Residential Investment at EcoWorld, welcomes the partnership with Movebubble, saying: "We're excited about marketing our properties with Movebubble.

"Be:here Hayes is an exciting development that was built for the modern-day renter, and Movebubble provides the perfect platform to market it to London's growing number of renters."

