Atos International: Atos provides advanced satellite monitoring solution to Arabsat

Satellite traffic management system to ensure reliability of services to end users

Paris, March 5, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, has been chosen by Arabsat , one of the world's top satellite operators and leading satellite services provider across the Middle East and Africa, to provide a state-of-the-art satellite monitoring solution to mitigate interferences in Arabsat's satellite services and ensure the highest quality of service to its end-users.

The Atos solution, the SkyMon carrier monitoring system (CMS), is now operational at Arabsat's ground stations throughout the region, including a main site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It monitors all payload signals and traffic within Arabsat's satellite fleet, in different locations, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - to detect interferences in real time and help Arabsat eliminate service interruption. This is a key asset to deliver the optimal quality and ensure the reliability of Arabsat's satellite services to its customers.

More specifically, the Atos solution performs spectral, radio frequency and quality of service (QoS) measurements to detect interferences, unwanted signals, transmission breaches or unknown satellite carriers - whether they are hidden or visible on the spectrum, continuous or intermittent. All of these can be identified on one single solution in order to take prompt counteractive measures.

"Thanks to Atos'radio frequency traffic monitoring system, we make sure to quickly identify all irregularities and rapidly coordinate response actions when the slightest problem occurs. This allows us to provide the highest quality of service to our customers, which is our most important objective." said Khalid Balkheyour, President & CEOat Arabsat.

"We are delighted to support Arabsat in its day-to-day mission to deliver satellite-based, public and private telecommunications services to tens of millions of homes in more than 80 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Europe." said Bruno Milard,VP, Head of Business Unit Aerospace & Defense Electronics at Atos. "To gain precious time in solving interference-related issues, Arabsat can rely on SkyMon's fully-integrated comprehensive geolocation system."

For more information about SkyMon, please visit https://atos.net/en/products/aerospace-defense-electronics/skymon/carrier-monitoring

The Atos experts will be at " Satellite 2020 " in Washington DC from March 9 to 13 on booth 1344.

