Groupe PSA has chosen a recommended partner for the installation of charging stations in each country in Europe.

A partnership that covers all Groupe PSA brands.

Charging solutions for consumers, both in single-family homes and multi-family complexes.

Solution also available for our Business customers.

A single, simple, "one-stop-shop" solution for our customers where everything is done through the dealership.

Regulatory News:

"Providing a seamless journey to all our B2B and B2C customers interested in electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids is a key priority for Groupe PSA (Paris:UG)," said Alexandre Guignard, Senior Vice President of Groupe PSA's Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit."Thanks to these partnerships, our customers will have access to a dedicated service for the purchase and installation of their charging stations, as well as for the associated administrative formalities and subsidy claims."

Groupe PSA and its recommended partners offer the following all-inclusive solutions:

PSA approved charging solutions available as an accessory

A single point of contact for all Groupe PSA customers

An online audit available for our customers to confirm feasibility of the installation.

Installation of the charging stations by qualified experts

A call center and after-sales services

Our partners for charging solution Installation in the European subsidiaries:

EVBox, Delta Electronics, Enel X, Pod Point, Juice Technology hardware solutions.

Installation partners:

Germany: inno2grid

Austria: Alpiq

Belgium and Luxembourg: ZEBorne

Spain: ETRA SPAIN

Portugal: EYSSA-TESIS, an ETRA group company

France: ZEBorne, whose proposals include network access services provided by the French DSO Enedis

Italy: ENEL X

Netherlands: ENGIE

Poland: Elocity

United Kingdom: Pod POINT

