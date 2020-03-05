bioMDplus: CBD Oil for Anxiety: What is the Best CBD Oil as an Alternative to Prescription Drugs?

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / With so many CBD products on the market, consumers are often unsure of effective products to buy. A leading CBD resource, bioMD+, recently published an article titled "CBD Oil for Anxiety" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for anxiety.

Read it here: https://biomdplus.com/cbd-oil-for-anxiety/.

BioMD+ is the top-rated company is based in Marietta, Georgia and has become a new standard for effectiveness and transparency in the CBD industry. The article explains how bioMD+ earned this reputation through its commitment to quality.

BioMD+ uses nothing but Organic Colorado-Grown hemp and enhances each of their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids.

Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. In each of their different CBD oil products contain 1,000mg of potent CBD per bottle, and lab results made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

The legal landscape of CBD remains complex because of differing state and federal laws giving access to medical hemp and marijuana products.

As an effective alternative to the items most commonly found in medicine cabinets today. We accomplish this by always:

Striving to responsibly educate consumers on the benefits of hemp

Allow science to lead our product development

Utilize only the highest quality 100% USA grown hemp in all of our products

The passage of the Farm Bill in December 2018 opened the door for millions of Americans to have easier access to CBD and other cannabinoids as a health supplement.

By removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, the Farm Bill paved the way for the legal cultivation, possession, sale, and distribution of the hemp plant allowing companies like us to bring professionalism to the industry and bring the benefits of hemp-derived CBD to the masses.

CBD is a huge emerging market. The industry has been growing rapidly and is projected to be worth $22 billion by 2022. According to Consumer Reports, 64 million Americans have tried CBD in just the past two years alone.

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is one of the chemical compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. Preliminary research and years of anecdotal evidence have pointed to the many promising health benefits of CBD.

One area of benefits, in particular, has received a lot of attention, and that is CBD oils use for anxiety and depression relief. CBD's ability to aid in the reduction and management of anxiety has been demonstrated in research studies and lauded by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio who report using CBD to help manage anxiety.

In a 2019 study published in The Permanente Journal, researchers reported that "anxiety scores decreased within the first month in 79.2% of the 57 patients and remained decreased during the study duration."

CONTACT:

Azriel Adelberg

Brooklyn, NY

470-433-3362

support@biomdplus.com

SOURCE: bioMDplus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579231/CBD-Oil-for-Anxiety-What-is-the-Best-CBD-Oil-as-an-Alternative-to-Prescription-Drugs