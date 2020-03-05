Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, announced today that it was not able to file its audited Annual Financial Statements (the "Issuer Statements"), Management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 which were due on February 28, 2020, as required, due to delay in the process of appointing new Auditors for the Company.

Accordingly, the Company has requested and received the issuance of a Management Cease Trade Order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than Insiders and Employees of the Company. The Company's staff are working diligently with its Auditors and the Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed, and the Issuer Statements filed, no later than April 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

