Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's Annual Report 2019 published

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5.3.2020 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki's Annual Report 2019 published

Huhtamaki Annual Report 2019 has been published at the company website, www.huhtamaki.com/investors. The Annual Report 2019 includes the Financial Statements and Directors' Report as well as the Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the accounting period January 1 - December 31, 2019. The Sustainability Report is available in English only.

The publication can also be found attached to this release.

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

