Combination creates new Top 100 regional powerhouse with significant specialisms including private client, property and personal injury

Leading UK law firms Moore Blatch and Barlow Robbins have agreed to merge, creating a new regional powerhouse firm with a significant geographic footprint across the South East. The merger has been approved unanimously by the two firms' respective partnerships.

Set to begin trading as Moore Barlow from 1 May, the new firm will comprise 70 partners, 272 lawyers and legal professionals, and a total staff of nearly 500 across six UK offices. Moore Barlow will have a combined turnover of almost £40 million, putting it well within the roster of the UK's top 100 law firms.

In terms of clients, Moore Barlow will be focused primarily on meeting the needs of private individuals families, owners and managers of fast-moving organisations and businesses, and people whose lives have been affected by serious accidents or negligence. Each of these groups require relationship-oriented legal advisors who are dedicated to helping them find the best path through complex, difficult or stressful situations, a focus and approach which will set Moore Barlow apart in the marketplace. At the heart of the firm's proposition will be a singular focus on people, both when it comes to clients and the firm's 500-strong workforce across the UK.

Bringing together both firms' respective and highly complementary areas of expertise, Moore Barlow will boast some of the largest and most comprehensive teams of legal advisors in areas such as private client, clinical negligence and property, among others.

The firm combined will have offices in Southampton, Guildford, Woking and Lymington, as well as two locations in London (Richmond and the City). It will also be the sole UK legal advisor within Ecovis, an international network of more than 7,500 lawyers, accountants and consultants with capability around the globe.

Ed Whittington, managing partner of Moore Blatch, commented:

"There is a unique opportunity to bring together the absolute best of our two organisations both outstanding firms with deep regional roots, strong areas of specialism, and dedicated teams of exceptional talent. By combining our respective and highly complementary areas of expertise within a culture of excellence and support, we will be one of very few firms with the breadth, depth and resources to meet all the needs of our core client groups. Moving forward with a clear vision and building on a shared set of values, Moore Barlow is poised to become a national leader in our chosen fields."

Helen Goatley, chairman of Barlow Robbins, added:

"We feel strongly that the focus on people which lies at the heart of Moore Barlow will truly set us apart in the marketplace. For clients looking for a relationship-led service, we offer a strong commitment to achieving better outcomes for people, whether they are individuals, families, managers, leaders or entrepreneurs, and particularly those encountering opportunity, challenge or life-altering circumstances. Today's top talent also want the right mix of a stimulating, rewarding career alongside a fulfilling work-life balance, an experience which we feel Moore Barlow will be uniquely suited to offer, and from which our clients can only benefit."

About Moore Blatch

Moore Blatch is one of the largest law firms in the South of England with major strengths in mergers acquisitions, rural services, taxes and trusts, corporate and commercial, property, dispute resolution, personal injury, clinical negligence and private client. We also have specialist teams serving sectors such as the lending industry, land development and transport, with a strong reputation in health and safety law. Moore Blatch has offices in Southampton, Richmond, Lymington and the City of London.

About Barlow Robbins

Barlow Robbins LLP is a leading law firm with offices in Guildford, Woking, and London. The firm provides a wide range of private and commercial legal services to an impressive list of clients. They have been?named?as one of the leading 200 law firms in "The Times" Best Law Firms 2019 for?their private client work. Its proximity to London and both Heathrow and Gatwick airports means that the firm is ideally placed to serve local, national, and international markets. Barlow Robbins LLP is accredited with both Lexcel and the Customer Service Excellence Standard in recognition of their commitment to clients and dedication acknowledged by external assessors. The firm a member of Law South, a group of twelve prominent law firms in the South. For more information, visit Barlow Robbins.

