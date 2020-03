Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 3 March 2020, Philip Kay was appointed as a non-executive director of HG Global PLC.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

5 March 2020