RusHydro announces 2019 IFRS results March 5, 2019. Moscow, Russia. RusHydro Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group", ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Key highlights for 2019: · Consolidated financial results reflected decrease of electricity production on the back of reduced water inflows to the majority of reservoirs of the HPPs in the first half of the year, decrease of sport prices in Siberia in the second half of the year and peak impairments of property, plant and equipment following commissioning of generating facilities in the Far East; · RUB 406,625 mn - total revenue (+1.6% as compared to 2018); · RUB 97,544 mn - EBITDA (-11.1% as compared to 2018); · 24% - EBITDA margin (-3.4 p.p. as compared to 2018); · 3.8% - increase of manageable cash costs; · RUB 51,547 mn - adjusted net profit (-27.1% y-o-y) net profit in 2019 - RUB 643 mn (-98.0% y-o-y) mostly as a result of impairment of property, plant & equipment. · RUB 88,718 mn - total capital expenditures (+15.2% y-o-y); · RUB 925,119 mn - RusHydro Group's total assets (-0.7% y-o-y); · RUB 144,596 mn - RusHydro Group's total net debt (+7.9% as compared to 2018)¹; · 1.48x - net debt/EBITDA (1.2x in 2018). Key highlights for 4Q 2019: · RUB 119,005 mn - total revenue (+6.5% as compared to 4Q 2018); · RUB 27,115 mn - EBITDA (-5.4% as compared to 4Q 2018); · RUB 11,705 - adjusted net profit (-40.3% as compared to 4Q 2018). Key highlights of 2019 operational results: · 142,840 GWh - total electricity production (-1.0% as compared to 2018) including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant2; · 94,525 GWh - electricity output from hydro and pumped storage plants (-4.0% as compared to 2018); · 31,779 GWh - electricity output from thermal power plants (+0.1% y-o-y); · 29,771 thousand GCal - heat output from thermal power plants (+0.4% y-o-y) driven by lower air temperatures in most Far Eastern Federal District's regions; · 19,490 GWh - sales by Group's electricity retail companies in 2019 (-3.9% y-o-y). 2020 forecast: · Dividend payout for 2019 will be at the average amount paid over 2017 - 2019 in accordance with the new dividend policy; · EBITDA growth expected following commissioning of new generating facilities; · Net debt/EBITDA not to exceed 2.0x; · Decrease of impairment of property, plant & equipment following commissioning of major generating facilities in the Far East in 2019. 4Q and FY 2019/2018 highlights (in RUB mn) 4Q/19 4Q/183 chg. 2019 2018 chg. Revenue 119,005 111,748 6.5% 406,62 400,41 1.6% 5 8 Operating expenses 99,954 89,845 11.3% 336,57 314,85 6.9% 5 0 Other operating 560 112 400.0% 1,174 5,452 -78.5% profit Operating profit3 19,611 22,015 -10.9% 71,224 91,020 -21.7% EBITDA4 27,115 28,657 -5.4% 97,544 109,67 -11.3% 3 Net profit - - - 643 31,837 -98.0% Net profit (adj.)5 11,705 19,606 -40.3% 51,547 70,757 -27.1% Key events in 2019 · On February 8, 2019, PJSC RusHydro has divested its 40% share in LLC VolgaHydro, a hydropower equipment manufacturing joint venture in the Saratov region, to Voith Group for RUB 450 mn; · On March 29, 2019, PJSC RusHydro and UC RUSAL commissioned the first stage of Boguchany aluminium smelter (BoAZ), part of Boguchanskiy Energy and Metals Complex (BEMO). Total funding of the smelter's first phase with annual operational capacity is estimated at 298 thousand tons of aluminium amounts to USD 1.69 bn. It is being financed by own funds of partners in BEMO project along with project financing from VEB.RF (formerly - Vnesheconombank); · On April 19, 2019, The Board of Directors approved PJSC RusHydro's dividend policy, which stipulates for a base scenario of dividend payout ratio at 50% of the company's IFRS net profit. At the same time, a minimal payout level is set at the average amount of dividends paid over the last three years. The changes to the dividend policy will be in effect for three years; · On April 29, 2019, the first phase of placement of RusHydro's additional share issue for the construction of Pevek-Bilibino 110 kV high-voltage overhead lines in light of upcoming reconstruction of the Chaun-Bilibino power system following decommissioning of the Bilibinskaya nuclear power plant took place. PJSC RusHydro has placed 7,000,092,298 shares including 7,000,000,000 shares in favor of the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) at one ruble per share; · On June 28, 2019, AGM of PJSC RusHydro elected new Board of Directors and approved 2018 dividends of RUB 0.0367388 per share in total amount of RUB 15.9 bn (50% of the Group's net profit for 2018 under IFRS, and an increase of 42% over the amount distributed in dividends for 2017); · On July 15, 2019, RusHydro put into commission Nizhe-Bureyskaya HPP in the Amur region. The facility's installed capacity and average annual electricity output stands at 320 MW and 1.67 TWh, respectively; · On July 17, 2019, the government of the Russian Federation approved all projects submitted by RusHydro for construction and modernization of thermal power plants in the Far East: construction of Artyomovskaya CHP-2, Khabarovskaya CHP-4, second phase of Yakutskaya GRES-2 and modernization of turbines 1, 2 and 3 and boilers 1-8 at Vladivostokskaya CHP-2. Return on the projects will be guaranteed by the mechanism stipulated in the government's program on thermal power modernization; · On November 18, 2019, PJSC RusHydro has placed loan participation notes issued by RusHydro Capital Markets DAC in the amount of RUB 15 bn. The LPNs will mature in 2024 and bear an interest of 6.8% p.a. payable twice per year; · On November 21, 2019, PJSC RusHydro and PJSC VTB Bank signed a supplementary agreement to improve the terms of the forward contract. The supplemental agreement provides for lowering the forward rate by 0.5% p.a. and extension of the agreement for three years through 2025 allowing sourcing a strategic investor and jointly working on increasing RusHydro's share price; · On November 22, 2019, PJSC RusHydro inaugurated Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 in the Sakhalin region of the Far East to replace the obsolete Sakhalinskaya GRES. The power plant's installed capacity and long run electricity output stands at 120 MW and 0.84 TWh, respectively; · On December 5, 2019, a share sale agreement was signed with PJSC Hrazdan Energy Company (HrazTES), to divest 90% of CJSC MEK shares for RUB 173 mn. According to the agreement the shares will be transferred in the first half of 2020 upon fulfillment of CJSC MEK's obligations before European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Asian Development Bank and cancellation of RusHydro's guarantees on the loans before the above mentioned banks; · On December 13, 2019, in North Ossetia RusHydro has completed construction of Zaramagskaya HPP-1 and received authorization to commission the facility. It is the largest hydropower plant in the region and the third most powerful in Northern Caucasus with installed capacity of 346 MW and annual average electricity output is 0.84 TWh. The facility is built under Capacity Supply Agreement (DPM). Revenue Revenue breakdown in 4Q and FY 2019/2018 (in RUB mn) 4Q'19 4Q'18 chg FY'19 FY'18 chg Electricity sales 72,404 70,799 2.3% 266,713 269,668 -1.1% Incl. grants as per 5,531 6,506 -15.0% 23,794 26,300 -9.5% Resolution of the Russian Gov't No. 895 (premium to the price translated to the budgets of the regions of Far Eastern Federal Distict) 6 Capacity sales 13,180 11,743 12.2% 48,177 43,833 9.9% Heat and hot water 13,532 13,152 2.9% 40,645 40,150 1.2% sales Other sales 14,773 10,527 40.3% 34,901 31,419 11.1% Other government 5,116 5,527 -7.4% 16,189 15,348 5.5% grants Total revenue 119,005 111,748 6.5% 406,625 400,418 1.6% In 2019, total revenue of the Group amounted to RUB 406,625 mn as compared to RUB 400,418 in the 2018. The change is associated with the following key factors: · decrease in revenue from electricity sales of PJSC RusHydro by RUB 6,485 mn on the back of record-high production growth in 2018 compounded by lower water inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade in the first half of the year( production decline of 4.4%) as well as decrease of spot market prices in the second price zone; · increase in capacity sales revenue by RUB 4,344 mn mainly on the back of sales volume growth of PJSC DEK; · increase in other sales revenue by RUB 3,482 mn is mainly driven by increase in revenue in JSC DGK (by RUB 6,882 mn) from grid connection services to PJSC Gazprom's facilities and LLC Albinsky Rudnik, compounded by by decrease in revenue from electricity distribution services in PJSC

