LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Launches Innovative Adtech Platform for Brick and Mortar Retailers and Brands

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") announces that it has launched third-party programmatic advertising ("Loop's ad platform"), creating a unique new-line revenue opportunity.

Much like Facebook and "Google Ads," Loop's artificial intelligence (AI) software now provides brick and mortar retailers with an automated platform that delivers relevant brand promotions or third-party advertisements directly to their consumers. Content is delivered via SMS, email or physical receipt based on the individual buying behaviors. Bringing this new level of personalization to brick and mortar retail advertising will drive higher consumer engagement and sales. Emarketer estimates US advertisers will spend nearly $81 billion on programmatic advertising by 2021.

Loop will benefit from two new revenue streams. Firstly, Loop generates revenue through the distribution of automated, personalized advertisements on a cost per impression model. Secondly, Loop generates revenue after each offer is redeemed, on a cost per redemption model. The revenues scale rapidly as the number of retailers increase. Based on Loop's transaction data, an average retailer sees approxim ately 8,826 transactions per month, and our average redemption rate of promotions is 10%. Using those metrics, Loop's potential reve nue would be $882.60 through distribution (8,826 transactio ns X $.10 per impression). Loop will generate an additional $441.30 through redemption (8,826 transactions X $.50/impression) if only 10% of offers lead to transactions. That would give Loop a potential $1,324 per month from each retailer. The revenue opportunity from Loop's new advertising platform is reaching a massive market with a new way to leverage programmatic advertising and allow Loop to scale very quickly.

Loop's CEO Rob Anson says: "As brick and mortar retailers continue to struggle, the need for new-line revenue opportunities has never been more critical for sustainability. Loop provides the personalization of online shopping in store. With 89% of retail transactions being conducted in store, our new advertising platform is a game-changing new-line revenue opportunity for Loop."

"Loop provides brands, retailers and third parties access to cross-channel marketing. Working together using Loop's advertising platform, local businesses increase foot traffic and sales through relevant community-based promotions. Here's how we're different: we show when, where, and what the customer bought, in relation to the promotion. Full marketing attribution is not available in the market today," adds Loop's CSO David Salisbury.

About Loop Insights Inc.

Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique proprietary platform that combines the power of IoT and AI to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the ability to connect their physical and digital assets, regardless of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores.

