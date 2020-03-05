Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - An exclusive group of accredited individual investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts met at the prestigious Albany Club yesterday to hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on investors' minds as they consider using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, other investments in their portfolios.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. Given recent turbulence in the equity markets, this year's Winners Showcase was very timely. "Increasingly, discerning investors are turning to hedge funds to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management," commented Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's conference.

Presentations were made by 6 award-winning hedge fund managers:

Rob Anton, Managing Director and Partner, Next Edge Capital

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category)

Jay Bala, Co-Founder, CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager, AIP Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return, Best 3-year Return and Best 5-year Return in the Private Debt category)

James Cole, VP and Portfolio Manager, Portland Investment Counsel

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 5-year Return, 2nd Place Winner for Best 1-year Return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category)

David Jeffrey, Portfolio Manager, MMCap Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category)

Sean Kallir, Portfolio Manager and CIO, HGC Investment Management

(1st Place Winner in 2019 for Best 1-year Return, Best 3-year Return, Best 5-year Return, Best 3-year Sharpe Ratio, and Best 5-year Sharpe Ratio in the Market Neutral category)

Timothy Shiu, Chief Investment Officer, Lumen Asset Management

(Winner in 2019 for Best 5-year Sharpe Ratio in the Equity Focused category)

"Investor Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager briefly discussed their firm and winning investment strategy and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Loren Francis , VP and Principal, Highview Financial

, VP and Principal, Craig Machel, Director & Portfolio Manager, Richardson GMP

in an interactive discussion designed to examine each fund in a way that is useful to investors considering diversifying and adapting their portfolios with investments that perform different roles and achieve different risk and return objectives.

The MC and Panel Moderator for this, 'by invitation only', event was Brooke Biscoe, Vice President, Business Development, Fundata Canada which, along with Newsfile, sponsored the conference.

For more information about this event, please contact:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

and visit: http://alternativeiq.com/

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase events (which present Managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards have a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

The 2020 CHFAs will be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, October 20th.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53171