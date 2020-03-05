Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Selects Digifort as Premier Reseller of Vehicle Recognition Solutions in Brazil, Latin America, the Pacific Rim and the Middle East

Global leader in video surveillance and monitoring to offer Rekor's Watchman Software as part of its security software platform

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has selected Digifort, a global leader in video surveillance and monitoring, headquartered in Brazil with more than 28,000 customers in 130 countries, as a premier reseller for Rekor's Watchman software in Brazil, Latin America, the Pacific Rim and the Middle East.

Digifort will offer Rekor's vehicle recognition solutions to its customer base both as a standalone solution and as part of an integrated video surveillance system. Rekor's Watchman software is available through an affordable licensing model that enables organizations to scale as needed. The reseller agreement has the potential to substantially increase Rekor's global footprint.

"We are excited to partner with Digifort, a recognized leader in the video surveillance industry, to continue our global expansion and success. By partnering with such a well-established company with thousands of existing customers, we believe we will gain access to new channels of business that can drive revenue and market penetration," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "Our cutting-edge vehicle recognition software provides make, body type and color information as well as license plate data. We look forward to bringing our game changing software to an entirely new international customer base."

Headquartered in Brazil, Digitfort is present in more than 130 countries with its platform translated to over 18 languages. The platform specializes in video management systems including video surveillance and monitoring intelligence and is used by customers across multiple verticals including government, law enforcement, medical, education, hospitality, gaming, retail, banking, and more.

"Rekor's software vehicle recognition solution is a complete game changer and we are pleased to be able to offer it to our existing customer base. We're thrilled to offer Rekor's Watchman software to our current and future clients, and to create a more robust video security platform that can ensure safety in cities and communities across the globe," said Arie Hornreich, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Digifort.

Rather than buying expensive new cameras that take weeks or months to ship and install, Rekor's software can be deployed to support existing traffic or surveillance cameras immediately. It eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for vehicle recognition functionality, one for general surveillance recording - as Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, type, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring. This can represent substantial savings per camera, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large capital expenditures on hardware.

