MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC and Sinister CBD LLC in Distribution Agreement for All Natural Hemp Infused Coffee Pods with Hemp You Can Feel Infusion Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies announces today it has received an initial order from Sinister CBD, LLC for sales and distribution of its Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee product line, the industry's first 100% natural hemp extract and CBD coffee to be shipped in 100% compostable single-serving coffee pods. The new product line is based on the Company's patent-pending Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion technologies, which are free of all chemicals, emulsifiers and surfactants.

Under the terms of the binding agreement, MCTC will private label its coffee products under the Sinister CBD brand name and other brands to be included in subsequent orders. The initial order is for hemp extract infused coffees packaged in single-serving coffee pods in 100% compostable packaging, including the coffee pod and the lid. MCTC expects to begin deliveries under the order during the month of March 2020.

"Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee is a revolution in hemp and CBD infusion products," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer. "Based on only the finest ingredients available anywhere in the marketplace, Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee starts with ultra-premium organic coffee infused with our all-natural, patent-pending dual infusion process. 100% organic green coffee beans are imported from South America directly onsite and we supervise the roasting, grinding, CBD infusion and packaging right at our facility. We then package everything onsite in 100% compostable containers, including the pods and the lids. This green-bean-to-packaged product approach allows us to produce a superior product. We welcome Sinister CBD to the Hemp You Can Feel™ Family."

The Company is utilizing its unique CBD infusion process for Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee and all of its upcoming product offerings. Based on only natural ingredients, like trace amounts of organic vegetable oils, honey, and agave, the Company invented a unique process for all-natural CBD infusion using no chemicals. The Company has recently filed six patents on cannabinoid and hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies and plans additional patent filings over the coming months.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

