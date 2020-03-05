ePlay develops proprietary trivia game engine and mobile apps to add to game portfolio

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY), a mobile game publisher specializing in augmented reality, sports, esports, and entertainment, today announced a fee-for-services agreement and partnership to build out a next-generation trivia game platform along with individual mobile trivia games. ePlay's wholly-owned business-to-business subsidiary, Mobovivo, won the contract due to its deep experience and recognized leadership. Mobovivo was named one of the top innovative companies at Mobile World Congress in Mashable magazine, has been featured in the New York Times, its CEO awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, and is a recognized thought leader.

"Mobovivo has built award-winning apps and games for ESPN, FIFA World Cup, Sportsnet, Intel, Cineplex, and Sony Pictures Entertainment," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Our team continues to innovate for our clients and leveraging new platform technology to expand our client and revenue base rapidly - in this case adding multiplayer trivia."

ePlay's platform now includes solutions for augmented reality, location-based games, fantasy sports, streak games, holograms, volumetric videos, pick sheet games, and trivia. The Company has created award-winning apps and games for the Oscars, NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, Hannibal TV series, and others.

The development deal leverages Mobovivo's extensive software development experience and platform. The contract is to deliver innovative first-to-market solutions with app names for iOS and Android to be announced upon release to Apple App Store and Google Play.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned business-to-business subsidiary, Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of the NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

