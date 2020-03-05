JinkoSolar's Forecast for 2020

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar forecasts a big 2020 despite the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), which may have an impact on the supply chain - something felt across almost all industries. According to the Company, thanks to its broadly diversified global footprint, localized services teams, multiple hubs and flexible logistics, the negative effects from the COVID-19 outbreak will be reduced to a minimum.

Tiger Modules

If 2019 was the year during which JinkoSolar's Cheetah became the most talked-about solar panel, 2020 may be the year for its Tiger 470 to take the industry by storm, thanks to the greater power and efficiency that this new panel can deliver. Without adding additional cost to BOS, Tiger panels will allow customers to achieve a major reduction in the LCOE and accelerate the pace of technology innovation. JinkoSolar is seeing increasing interest in the Tiger modules thanks to its high energy density. By the end of 2020, JinkoSolar expects the capacity of Tiger module's premium series to reach 10GW.

Swan Bifacial Modules

The Swan Bifacial modules with a transparent DuPont backsheet has been perceived as one of the best selling bifacial panels to date. After delivery to the first client in Australia Q3 last year, JinkoSolar has booked nearly 2GW of orders and the Swan bifacial module has become one of the best selling bifacial modules in the world. The demand is strong as more EPC, developers and investors understand the value implications of this product.

Instead of reducing frontside glass thickness to save weight which has been quietly adopted by some dual glass bifacial module makers, JinkoSolar's Swan bifacial panel with a transparent backsheet keeps the thickness of frontside glass unchanged to guarantee the robustness of the panel.

Based on current trends, the Swan bifacial will be able to outsell dual glass in some regions where BOS cost is a critical factor to total investment.