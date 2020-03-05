Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 342.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.33p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---