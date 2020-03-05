Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc to Exhibit at HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("Trxade Group or the "Company"), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables drug availability, care services and price transparency for both pharmacists and consumers, will be exhibiting at HIMSS 2020 which is being attended by over 45,000 healthcare professionals from March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention center in Orlando, Florida. The Trxade booth will be Exhibit Hall E, Booth (#7273), Kiosk (#13)

Leadership team members will be present and provide detailed DEMO and information on products including: DelivMeds and Bonum Health which will demonstrate the latest advances in value-based remote patient care, and pharmaceutical services; to bridge gaps where care is limited, enhance patient knowledge, and improve healthcare management.

DelivMeds, in tandem with Bonum Health, offers a concierge prescription and healthcare services provider, as it announces today it will showcase its latest advancements in drug delivery services and healthcare management at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Showcasing the most advanced solutions for patients via telemedicine and pharmaceutical care; DelivMeds and Bonum Health will premiere its enhanced services to bring healthcare back into the hands of those most important, the patients.

DelivMeds and Bonum Health are committed to the evolution of patient care, timely and affordable healthcare, as well as innovative access to physicians, medical information, and pharmacy services.

Pay us a visit to learn the profound impact our services provide in a new era of healthcare and technological innovations; located in Exhibit Hall E, Booth (#7273), Kiosk (#13.)

About Bonum Health. Bonum Health is a digital health technology company, a subsidiary to Trxade Group, connecting patients to board-certified medical care at any time, and from anywhere by the Bonum Health mobile app, website portal or by visiting the Bonum Health Hubs at select independent pharmacy locations. Bonum Health is a convenient and affordable alternative for patients needing non-emergency care without the inconvenience and expense of urgent care visits. To learn more, visit www.bonumhealth.com.

About DelivMeds. DelivMeds is powered through Trxade, which enables member pharmacies to process and deliver orders to patients. The company's DelivMeds app employs artificial intelligence (AI) software to identify the best means to deliver same-day medicine to consumers. The easy-to-use, feature packed DelivMeds app is available free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. http://www.delivmeds.com

About Trxade Group, Inc. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,900 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities including DelivMeds, as well as the newly acquired assets of Bonum Health. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

