Ventures Food and Beverage Acquires Licensing to the Iconic Beverage Orangina(R) for North American Reintroduction

One of the Largest Beverage Brands in Europe Coming Back to the United States and Canada in its Original Formulation

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Ventures Food and Beverage, a brand accelerator group within Pepsi Bottling Ventures, announces the licensing acquisition and reintroduction of Orangina Sparkling Citrus Beverage. Beginning early 2020, consumers across the United States and Canada will be able to enjoy this nostalgic beverage, originally launched in 1936.

With the assumption of rights, Ventures Food and Beverage has reverted Orangina to its original French recipe of natural ingredients, including sparkling water, real citrus juices and mandarin orange pulp. The signature textured glass bottle is also returning, which is recyclable and reusable, further enforcing the brand's commitment to creative upcycling and sustainability. With a light shake of the bottle to mix up the pulp, this sparkling citrus refresher is ready to drink with flavor that is sure to "shake up the everyday."

"There is a worldwide affinity for Orangina and we are excited to celebrate this new chapter for the iconic brand," said Paul Finney, CEO, Pepsi Bottling Ventures. "This opportunity allows Ventures Food and Beverage to deepen our relationship and collaboration with Orangina's global owner and our parent company, Suntory."

Orangina consumers will benefit from Ventures Food and Beverage's extensive roster of partners throughout the United States and Canada. Starting in 2020, Orangina will be available for purchase at multiple locations nationally, including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto and Montreal. Online purchasing will also be available soon. Additionally, new stores are welcoming the brand to shelves regularly, and up-to-date information is available on shakeuptheeveryday.com.

Ventures Food and Beverage has tapped independent advertising agency, Clean (Raleigh, NC), as its agency of record for Orangina. As partners, the organizations will relaunch the brand into the North American market across a variety of channels, events and tactics.

In this launch year and beyond, Ventures Food and Beverage will highlight Orangina's authentic flavor and celebrate its artisanal history. Between Orangina's unique combination of real sparkling juices and the iconic glass bottle, which surprisingly begs for you to give it a shake, Ventures Food and Beverage is turning the sparkling category upside down and welcoming consumers to shake-up the everyday, every day.

About Ventures Food and Beverage

Ventures Food and Beverage is a brand accelerator group within Pepsi Bottling Ventures that focuses on innovation and brand development in North America. By leveraging research, consumer insights and industry trends, this team is dedicated to identifying and testing new product concepts, building routes to market and nurturing products into fully developed food and beverage brands. Through strong partnerships with premier distributors and retailers in the United States and Canada, our brand development team also drives product availability and delivery.

About Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV) is the largest privately-held bottler for Pepsi-Cola products in North America - manufacturing, selling, and distributing some of the world's most recognized consumer brands. PBV is a privately-held company, operating 18 Bottling and Distribution Facilities, serving consumers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Corporate offices are located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Orangina

Orangina is a unique, all-natural recipe thanks to a subtle blend of real orange, lemon and grapefruit juice, orange zest, mandarin orange pulp and refreshing fine bubbles. A well-kept secret since its creation in 1936, Orangina is one of the leading international beverage brands.

About Clean

Clean is an independent advertising agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring destination, healthcare, industrial, technology and non-profit clients. Ranked the #1 design firm in the Triangle for the past 10 years, it offers full-service, integrated marketing solutions including branding, advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, media planning, and content. A woman-owned business, Clean has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina.

