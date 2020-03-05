Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Healthcare Payer Digital Services Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020.

The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 23 IT service providers, in the healthcare payer sector globally and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix based on several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader owing to its balanced portfolios, the ability to come up with innovative digital use cases, and continued investments in technology and services capability development.

According to the report, Wipro's solutions are designed to manage various providers, payers and beneficiary (patients) data in compliance with government regulations. Wipro Healthcare has worked on unlocking new value streams in healthcare digital delivery leveraging its strong capabilities in digital technologies and consulting to deliver end-to-end engagement with clients.

"The healthcare industry is experiencing fundamental changes including a shift from a volume- to a value-based care model, the entry of technology players, and the increasing importance of patient centricity. As a result, payers are adopting digital technologies to enhance their operating models and optimize costs, and they are looking for service providers to help navigate challenges such as siloed operations, disconnected information systems, and fragmented member information, to truly focus on breakthrough innovation and value-based care outcomes," said Nitish Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. "With its consultative approach, design-thinking-led solutions, focus on digital-led transformation and platform-play, Wipro is emerging as a partner of choice."

Mohd Ehteshamul Haque, Senior Vice President and Global Head Healthcare and Services Vertical, Wipro Limited said, "Members of health plans today expect better care and digital engagement at lower premiums. Our Payer strategy addresses the changing market by helping health plans create personalized member experiences at competitive costs. Our three-pronged approach of leading with tailored Digital Platforms, Digital Operations and Digital Transformation for the Payer Market is paying off. Our rating as a Leader underlines the success of our strategy for this unique segment."

To know more about the report click here https://www.wipro.com/healthcare/form/wipro-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-healthcare-payer-digital-service-providers-peak-matrix-assessment-2020/

