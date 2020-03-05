Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX:NLST) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2019.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019 were $9.4 million, compared to net sales of $9.0 million for the quarter ended December 29, 2018. Gross profit for the quarter ended December 28, 2019 was $1.4 million, or 15.3% of net sales, compared to a gross profit of $0.9 million, or 9.5% of net sales, for the quarter ended December 29, 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019 was ($1.8) million, or a loss per share of ($0.01), compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($4.4) million, or a loss per share of ($0.03). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively.

Net sales for the full year ended December 28, 2019 were $26.1 million, compared to net sales of $33.5 million for the full year ended December 29, 2018. Gross profit for the full year ended December 28, 2019 was $2.6 million, or 9.8% of net sales, compared to a gross profit of $2.3 million, or 6.9% of net sales, for the full year ended December 29, 2018.

Net loss for the full year ended December 28, 2019 was ($12.5) million, or a loss per share of ($0.08), compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($17.1) million, or a loss per share of ($0.16). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and $0.7 million for the years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively.

As of December 28, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $11.7 million, total assets were $22.1 million, working capital was $5.4 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $19.2 million, and stockholders' deficit was ($8.4) million.

Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong said, "We completed the 2019 year with progress across key strategic initiatives, providing strong momentum for 2020. Fourth quarter revenue was up by over 50% from the prior quarter, gross margins improved by 219% consecutively resulting in a 43% improvement in bottom line results. In October, we secured a favorable Initial Determination at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in our multi-year campaign to protect our intellectual property and look forward to the Commission's final determination on April 7."

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, March 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2019. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com .

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, such as its ongoing proceedings against SK hynix Inc., or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships,; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 22, 2019, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(Tables Follow)

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,966 $ 14,802 Restricted cash 2,750 1,850 Accounts receivable, net 3,672 2,917 Inventories 3,496 2,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 627 677 Total current assets 19,511 23,192 Property and equipment, net 286 279 Operating lease right-of-use assets 968 - Other assets 1,376 1,394 Total assets $ 22,141 $ 24,865 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,134 $ 9,497 Revolving line of credit 2,990 2,293 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 740 604 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 793 343 Note payable 412 376 Total current liabilities 14,069 13,113 Convertible promissory notes and accrued interest, net of debt discounts 15,793 17,346 Operating lease liabilities 498 - Other liabilities 144 78 Total liabilities 30,504 30,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock - - Common stock 169 139 Additional paid-in capital 179,086 169,355 Accumulated deficit (187,618 ) (175,166 ) Total stockholders' deficit (8,363 ) (5,672 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 22,141 $ 24,865

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 9,370 $ 9,021 $ 26,103 $ 33,529 Cost of sales(1) 7,933 8,167 23,533 31,228 Gross profit 1,437 854 2,570 2,301 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 645 573 2,383 2,899 Intellectual property legal fees 564 2,559 4,131 8,918 Selling, general and administrative(1) 1,822 1,835 7,546 6,856 Total operating expenses 3,031 4,967 14,060 18,673 Operating loss (1,594 ) (4,113 ) (11,490 ) (16,372 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (170 ) (276 ) (945 ) (739 ) Other income (expense), net 1 1 (4 ) (11 ) Total other expense, net (169 ) (275 ) (949 ) (750 ) Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,763 ) (4,388 ) (12,439 ) (17,122 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12 (2 ) 13 (2 ) Net loss $ (1,775 ) $ (4,386 ) $ (12,452 ) $ (17,120 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 164,658 138,737 148,132 107,071 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 6 $ 7 $ 26 $ 26 Research and development 50 54 213 236 Selling, general and administrative 151 105 750 475 Total stock-based compensation $ 207 $ 166 $ 989 $ 737

