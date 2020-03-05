German contractor Belectric will deploy a 480 kW array on a reservoir near the Mishmar HaEmek kibbutz in northern Israel.German engineering, procurement and construction services company Belectric has been contracted by Israeli energy business Nofar Energy to build a 480 kW floating PV plant in Israel. The project, the first floating solar facility announced in Israel, will be installed on a reservoir near the Mishmar HaEmek kibbutz in the north of the country. Belectric said the project, which will feature 1,300 modules on floating structures, will be linked to the mainland via floating marine-grade ...

