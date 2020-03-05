Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs and Materialise Enter Into Joint Sales Agreement to Commercialize Newly Integrated PrintRite3D Quality Assurance Technology With Materialise Control Platform

Commercialized Integration to Enable Closed Loop Control

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, and Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, have agreed to evolve their previously announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on the integration of the Materialise MCP Controller with Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® technology and have agreed to enter into a binding joint sales agreement to begin beta customer commercialization of the integrated PrintRite3D® and Materialise Control Platform (MCP) product.

The MCP is an embedded hardware and software solution that addresses the growing need for broader and more straightforward control over the additive manufacturing process by giving full control to the end-user. The companies have achieved the integration and are now positioned to offer a unique product solution for retrofit of existing machines, OEM machine integration and closed loop control.

"Growing our partnership with Materialise is a significant milestone for Sigma Labs as we expand our footprint in the market and add momentum to our quest to broaden industry access to our groundbreaking PrintRite3D® software," said Mark K. Ruport, Sigma's executive chairman. "The alignment is a natural step for both companies, as Materialise has a strong presence in the additive manufacturing market and a reputation for quality products. Commercializing and jointly selling this integrated solution will benefit both companies as well as advance the forward momentum of innovation in the 3D manufacturing industry," concluded Ruport.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

