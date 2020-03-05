Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest article on guide to combating coronavirus drug development challenges. This article covers:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005488/en/

Challenges Impacting the New Coronavirus Drug Development

How Infiniti's New Drug Development Strategy Can Help Combat these challenges

"Since the emergence of COVID-19, drug manufacturers have been striving to expedite the development of coronavirus drugs," says a pharma market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

The fast-spreading coronavirus is continuing to disrupt the business operations of pharma companies worldwide as China accounts for roughly 40% of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients production. Although several approaches are being undertaken to develop drugs for coronavirus, most of the attempts have failed as pharma companies are struggling to recruit qualified patients and obtain APIs for drug development. Moreover, the lack of R&D and other testing constraints are slowing down the coronavirus drug development process. Investing into contract development and R&D services are the way forward for pharma companies to effectively combat coronavirus drug development challenges.

Pharmaceutical companies need to bolster R&D innovation and efficiency to attain long-term success. Our experts can help you combat new drug development challenges for curing COVID-19. Request free proposal for more insights.

We at Infiniti understand that addressing challenges accross each step in the drug development pipeline is imperative for pharma companies to efficiently launch a new drug in the market. Here's how our new drug development strategy can help pharma companies combat coronavirus drug development challenges.

Contract development and manufacturing services to identify the best contract development organizations and ease processes at various stages of the product lifecycle from clinical research and approval to drug commercialization.

Patient recruitment research to identify qualified patient groups for clinical trials of coronavirus drugs. This service can also help pharma companies with strategies for meeting patient recruitment timelines and reducing delays in bringing new drugs to the market.

Market research services to gather actionable intelligence into the market needs and mitigate risks in R&D. By leveraging our existing database of physicians, HCPs (Health Care Personnel), and patients in the target countries, we help pharma companies determine the characteristics of the current coronavirus, its epidemiology, and transmission patterns.

As coronavirus is spreading worldwide, pharma companies are in the need to speed up the coronavirus drug development approach. Contact us to know how our new drug development strategy can help you to achieve this strategic objective.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005488/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us