Netcracker Deploys its Digital BSS/OSS Suite on Google Cloud to Help Service Providers Accelerate Innovation While Lowering Costs

Netcracker Technology announced today the deployment of its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. Telecommunications companies can now scale and purchase their mission-critical IT applications on demand, with access to Google Cloud resources, reducing the total cost of ownership and accelerating the availability of new services.

Netcracker will leverage Anthos, Google Cloud's open application platform that helps telecommunications customers deploy, manage, and optimize their applications, whether they are on-premise or in the cloud, to deliver its suite of products across multiple private and public clouds, on-premise environments, and at the network edge.

"Netcracker is delighted to offer service providers a choice of cloud platforms with the availability of our digital portfolio on Google Cloud," said Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker. "Together with Google Cloud, we are helping our customers on the next phase of their digital transformation with a clear focus on service innovation and a superior customer experience."

"Communications providers are looking to the cloud to optimize and modernize their digital core systems and business processes," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "We're excited to partner with Netcracker to make its market-leading OSS/BSS stack available on Google Cloud and ultimately to help communications companies leverage the scalability, reliability, and technical capabilities of Google Cloud."

By deploying Netcracker's Digital OSS/BSS solutions on Google Cloud, communications providers can run their mission-critical business and IT infrastructure in a highly-secure, highly-available cloud environment, with full compliance to security and privacy requirements and continuous security updates.

Netcracker's market-leading Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration applications are fully cloud native, deployed as a set of reusable microservices that run on top of container platforms such as Google Kubernetes Engine and have been fully pre-integrated, rigorously tested and now, commercially deployed on Google Cloud. The two companies have deep expertise in Agile/DevOps processes, helping service providers to radically reduce the time it takes to create, deploy and upgrade new features, leading to faster service innovation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

