Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces its alternate digital London Book Fair 2020 programming.

"We recognize the difficulty in making the decision not to go ahead with this year's London Book Fair given global health concerns," said Tracey Armstrong, CEO, CCC. "CCC is now scheduling virtual broadcasts, webinars, podcasts and blog posts based on planned sessions for the London Book Fair. We believe in the strength of the content and the importance of the message for the publishing community."

Discussion topics to be presented online include transformative agreements, Open Access, and Metadata and the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market:

Find the Right Combination: How Transformative Agreements Unlock Sustainable Open Access

For the transition to Open Access to be sustainable over time, publishers are forging new partnerships that will lead to frictionless, flexible, and scalable workflows for funders, institutions, and researchers. Successful collaboration among libraries, publishers, researchers, and intermediaries will also ensure diversity in the post-Plan S scholarly publishing ecosystem. Panelists will share insights into how they've adapted systems to support emerging needs under terms of Transformative Agreements. For example, solutions that incorporate multiple sources of funding into the Open Access payment stream and without disrupting the author journey from submission to publication are increasingly seen as basic requirements.

Sara Bosshart, Open Access Publisher, International Water Association

Lesley Boyle, Business Development Director, Academic, Cambridge University Press

Jennifer Goodrich, Director, Product Management, Publisher Solutions, CCC

Rob Johnson, Director, Research Consulting Limited

Niamh O'Connor, Chief Publishing Officer, PLOS

A Common Lot and a Lot in Common: Publishers and Researchers Today

Researchers and publishers have much in common. Dr. Milka Kostic recently told the Scholarly Kitchen blog that both "want to make a difference they want to advance human health and wellbeing, the health of our planet, and of our society." Spurred by the movement toward Open Access and Open Science, scholarly publishers have taken up a range of new approaches to strengthen relationships with researchers. Transformative Agreements, for example, prescribe educational programs on Open Access publishing for scholars. On their own and with third-party vendors, publishers also provide editorial assistance, social media services, and career development guidance. Attendees will learn how they too can find common ground with their researcher-contributors.

Pablo Palmeiro, Vice President, Publisher and Society Partnerships, CACTUS

Rosalind Pyne, Director, Open Access Books, Springer Nature

Kathryn Sharples, Senior Director, Open Access, Wiley

Get Fit for Licensing: Healthy Metadata and the EU Copyright Directive

Over the next two years, EU member states are required to adopt the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which was enacted in 2019. Importantly for scholarly publishers (whether based in the EU or not), this Directive provides a clear and explicit formulation of the legal status of copying materials for text and data mining (TDM) and other types of information extraction. While a narrow, non-commercial exception for scientific research does exist, the Directive leaves in place critical protections around licensing. To capitalize on any opportunities, publishers must maintain clean, reliable metadata related to, for example, authors, institutions, license types, and citations. The session will outline first steps for a metadata "fitness" program.

Duncan Campbell, Senior Director, Global Sales Partnerships, Wiley

Roy Kaufman, Managing Director, Business Development and Government Relations, CCC

Susie Winter, Director of Communications and Engagement, Research, Springer Nature

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005466/en/

