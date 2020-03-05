Cielo Acquires Shanghai-Based AsiaNet China to Expand Global Footprint

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, announced the acquisition of AsiaNet China, an RPO, executive search, recruitment, and payroll (HRO) business based in Shanghai.

"There's major demand for RPO in the China market," said Sue Marks, Cielo Founder and CEO. "This acquisition builds on our existing capability in China to better serve our regional and global customers. We're also excited about the skills and capabilities of our new team members. We've worked closely with AsiaNet China since 2018, and we have great respect for their business, their leadership and their reputation for delivering positive results for their clients."

AsiaNet China was founded by Daniel Liu in early 2000 and has offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Hong Kong. They serve customers across a range of industries including engineering, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, supply chain, infrastructure, construction and properties, automotive and technology. AsiaNet China and Cielo currently partner to provide in-country support to various Cielo clients.

"Joining Cielo strengthens our capabilities in both RPO and executive search," said Daniel Liu, CEO and founder of AsiaNet China. "Further, it significantly increases our ability to serve international companies and sizeable Chinese enterprises in the Greater China Region. We are excited to continue producing great work for our current clients, as well as Cielo clients in China."

The acquisition of AsiaNet China gives Cielo a significant foothold in China, with the addition of three offices in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The two companies will combine their Hong Kong operations into one office. The new presence and local capability enable Cielo to respond to growing demand for its RPO services in the country, benefiting existing Cielo clients and better positioning the company to win global customers.

The AsiaNet China team will operate under the Cielo brand name, with existing team members continuing to support current clients. This acquisition marks Cielo's latest investment in growing its global footprint. Over the last year, the company has expanded its delivery centers in Manila and Buenos Aires and added offices in Paris and Cologne.

