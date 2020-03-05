Matillion Delivers Effortless Data Ingestion with General Availability of Matillion Data Loader

Free SaaS solution helps data professionals rapidly access business data with a code-free experience

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the general availability of Matillion Data Loader . The SaaS data integration solution enables data analysts and data-savvy business professionals to easily integrate and access the data they need to perform analytics, improve data availability, and fuel business growth.

This free offering from Matillion helps enterprises continuously extract and load data into their chosen cloud data warehouse, eliminating data silos and providing business users easy access to insights.

"Throughout their data journey, companies not only need to quickly and easily move data into the cloud but also transform that data to extract its true business value," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Matillion Data Loader delivers a code-free, data loading solution that works seamlessly with our data transformation solution, Matillion ETL. Our platform supports our customers on their data journey with the flexibility to address simple use cases or more complex data projects so they can grow their business with actionable insights."

Matillion Data Loader offers data professionals a code-free user experience with the following features:

Pre-built connectors for popular data sources including Salesforce, Google Analytics, Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Google AdWords, and more

No-code, wizard-based pipeline creator for rapid time-to-value

Incremental data loading to access up-to-date data, increase pipeline speed, and save CDW storage costs

Intuitive dashboard to monitor your pipeline runs and data volumes

Role-based permissions for multiple admins and users across the enterprise

Notifications and alerts to keep users informed during the data loading process

"Speed and simplicity are top considerations when accessing meaningful data across the business," said Tarik Dwiek, director of global ISVs and technology alliances, Snowflake.

"As a free, easy to use, SaaS solution, Matillion Data Loader plays a critical role in the modern cloud data management stack, quickly connecting data sources and moving that data into Snowflake to deliver business-impacting insights into the hands of data professionals. We're excited to share Matillion's latest offerings with the broader Snowflake community."

Matillion provides support for companies in various stages of their data journey, with solutions that enable companies to address simple use cases, sophisticated analytics projects, or both at the same time. Matillion Data Loader works by itself as a lightweight solution to load data into Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, or Google BigQuery. But it also works with Matillion ETL as a platform to join and transform data sources for analytics.

"Exploding data volumes require our organization to have a strong data management strategy and the ability to offer business users access to data to make better decisions," said Marc Jacobson, director, mass customization platform BI, at Cimpress. "Matillion Data Loader has a simple user interface making data loading easy for analysts and engineers alike. This helps create citizen data professionals within the enterprise, and gives business analysts greater ownership of the information and technology they need to pursue their data analytics projects."

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

