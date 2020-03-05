TCL Highlights its Latest Advancements in Foldable and Flexible Mobile Display Technology

HONG KONG, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication is showcasing the company's latest mobile display innovations with the world's first rollable extendable display smartphone concept in addition to its trifold tablet concept. Both products are the newest dynamic flexible display concepts revealed by TCL, and are part of the company's extensive development program leveraging TCL's display manufacturing expertise, along with TCL-CSOT, which now includes more than three dozen different product designs.

"With these latest concept devices, TCL has clearly shown that there is still plenty of room for new ideas when it comes to flexible and foldable display technologies, and it's critical for us to think outside the box and lead with innovation," said Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication. "These new form factors leverage display and hinge technologies that already exist entirely within our fully integrated TCL ecosystem, allowing us to reimagine the future of mobile device development with an aggressive research and development program."

Beyond foldable devices, TCL has identified new ways to take advantage of flexible AMOLED display technology with the development of the world's very first rollable extendable smartphone concept. At just 9mm in thickness, this portable concept re-imagines the standard smartphone design, with a rollable AMOLED display that uses internal motors to extend the 6.75-inch screen to a 7.8-inch display size with the press of a button. This allows for an entirely new device user experience that includes split screen and multi-tasking UI enhancements customized by TCL. Thanks to a larger axis and rolled display, the device has no wrinkles or creases which are commonly found with foldable AMOLEDs. When not in use, a motor-driven sliding panel utilizes advanced mechanics to conceal the flexible display. No pricing or availability details for TCL's rollable extendable display smartphone concept are being announced at this time.

While much of the development around foldables has been focused on smartphones, TCL also believes this technology can be leveraged for an even larger screen experience, which is why the company has introduced its tri-fold tablet concept, spearheading a new product category in development. This working prototype uses both of the company's hinge technologies - DragonHinge and ButterflyHinge - to fold a 10-inch tablet into a 6.65-inch device with 20.8:9 aspect ratio and 3K display resolution. This is the first large screen tablet to leverage dual hinges and folds to achieve this type of product design, ensuring smooth folding inward and outward with a minimal gap, and features a multidimensional shine with a 3D holographic finish. At this time there are no pricing or availability details for TCL's trifold tablet concept.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, theMiddle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099975/TCL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099976/TCL.jpg