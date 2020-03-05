Empty Capsules Market Worth $ 2.79 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Empty Capsules Market by Type ((Gelatin - Porcine, Bovine, Bone Meal), (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Sustained-release, Delayed-release), Application (Antibiotics, vitamins, antacids), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics) - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Empty Capsules Market is projected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.95 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218018190

The Factors such as the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, growth of the pharmaceuticals market along with the increasing R&D activities & clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies are driving the market for empty capsules. Emerging markets (due to their low manufacturing costs), the development of halal gelatin capsules, and the rising focus on sports nutrition present significant opportunities for manufacturers of empty capsules. However, cultural practices and dietary restrictions are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, price fluctuations and rising demand for raw materials by other end-use industries are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In this report, the Empty Capsules Market is segmented based on type, functionality, application, end user, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. Gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the advantages associated with these capsules, such as rapid drug release, uniform mixing of drugs, and a barrier to atmospheric oxygen (preventing oxidation of drug molecules), making them a preferred choice for manufacturing capsule shells.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Empty Capsules Market"

150 - Tables

35 - Figures

206 - Pages

Based on applications, the market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other applications. Antibiotic & antibacterial drugs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that antibiotic & antibacterial drugs are the most frequently prescribed drugs for the treatment of various diseases and disorders.

By end user, the Empty Capsules Market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and research laboratories. The demand for empty capsules in the pharmaceutical industry is largely driven by the increasing number of drugs launched as capsule formulations and growing prevalence of diseases for which capsule-based formulations form the primary treatment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=218018190

The Empty Capsules Market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors, such as the region's growing scientific base and capabilities, growth in the Asian pharmaceutical markets and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and the large capsule manufacturing base are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. The region is also witnessing an increasing number of investments by major market players to leverage the high-growth opportunities provided by emerging markets such as China and India. Major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their presence in the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired manufacturing capabilities or geographic presence, due to the intense competition in the market.

Players in the Empty Capsules Market, such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (Japan), Suheung Co. Ltd. (South Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd. (China), Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co., Ltd (China), Healthcaps India Ltd. (India), Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Roxlor (US), Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (India), Medi-Caps Ltd. (India), Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (India), Natural Capsules Ltd. (India), and Bright Pharma Caps Inc. (US) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=218018190

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohyrates, Petrochemicals) inorganic chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coatings, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2025

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormone, Biosimilar) Drug (OTC, Rx), Therapy, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/empty-capsules-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/empty-capsules.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg