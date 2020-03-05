Technavio has been monitoring the CMOS image sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and STMicroelectronics NV. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in automation across industries will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost associated with 3D packaging will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rise in automation across industries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with 3D packaging might hamper market growth.
CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
CMOS Image Sensors Market is segmented as below:
Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Security and Surveillance
- Industrial
- Others
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CMOS image sensors market report covers the following areas:
- CMOS Image Sensors Market Size
- CMOS Image Sensors Market Trends
- CMOS Image Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances in CMOS image sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the CMOS image sensors market growth during the next few years.
CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CMOS image sensors market, including some of the vendors such as ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and STMicroelectronics NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CMOS image sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CMOS image sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CMOS image sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the CMOS image sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CMOS image sensors market vendors
