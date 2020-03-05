Protiviti Expands Globally with Three New Offices in Europe

Offices in Zurich, Switzerland and in Dusseldorf and Berlin, Germany accommodate growing number of clients in the region

MENLO PARK, California, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further address the needs of its clients, global consulting firm Protiviti has expanded its geographical footprint, opening an office in Zurich, Switzerland and adding two offices in Germany, located in Dusseldorf and Berlin. Protiviti already has two offices in Germany, in Munich and Frankfurt am Main. The new offices enable Protiviti to serve global clients with operations in the region as well as local companies.

"Protiviti's expansion in Europe reflects the dynamic nature of the business and regulatory environment there," said Andrew Clinton, executive vice president of international operations, Protiviti. "We're committed to expanding our resources in the region to ensure we can continue providing the expertise and insights our growing number of clients need to be compliant, stay ahead of business disruption, transform and face other complex issues in today's marketplace with confidence."

The Protiviti office in Zurich is led by Country Market Leader for Switzerland Dr. Milena Danielsen; the offices in Dusseldorf and Berlin are led by the Country Market Leaders for Germany, Alix Weikhard and Boris Walther, respectively. All three leaders and their teams have extensive cross-industry experience in risk management, regulatory compliance, internal audit, technology, cybersecurity, business performance improvement and digital transformation.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/858728/Protiviti_Logo.jpg