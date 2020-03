Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Wednesday, March 4th 2020. The trading id for Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S is LCFM. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilie Dynkel on telephone number +45 33 77 03 82. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=760809