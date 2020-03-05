Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - MedXtractor Corp. (CSE: MXT) ("MXT" or the "Corporation") announces it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Purpl Scientific Inc., https://www.purplscientific.com/ a manufacturer of low-cost cannabis testing devices. The Agreement is non-exclusive and may be cancelled by either party at any time. Medxtractor is free to sell the test devices via its website to customers anywhere in the world.

Mr. Jim Durward, CEO, states, "We are always looking for products that target the craft grower horizontal and that compliment our existing offerings. Purpl's test device, with it's low-cost MSRP (US$1495) and high accuracy fits right into our targeted horizontal and we believe it will be a valuable product for our extractor customers."

ABOUT MEDXTRACTOR CORP.:

The Corporation is a Calgary-based company that manufactures award-winning, patented, proprietary craft-scale carbon dioxide-based extractors that are used to extract essential oils and compounds from a variety of botanical materials. Growing demand is from the premium craft medical cannabis market as these growers respond to the shift toward high-purity oils and concentrates as the base for a multitude of products such as vapes, dabs, edibles, lotions, sprays, and suppositories. The ongoing worldwide cannabis legalization movement is expected to further increase demand for extracts and the Corporation has installations in multiple countries worldwide. The Corporation owns the US patent, and the Canadian Patent application, on its CO2-based extraction process.

MEDXTRACTOR CORP.

James M. Durward, President and CEO

Telephone: (403) 689-3901

Email: jimd@medxtractor.com

Website: www.medxtractor.com

