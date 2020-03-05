Rhinogram to Join athenahealth at HIMSS20

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Rhinogram, a provider of cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth solutions, today announced that they have been selected by athenahealth to join them at HIMSS20 in Orlando where they will share first-hand how their partnership gives athenahealth's network access to simple, efficient and secure virtual care via the Rhinogram telehealth platform. Last October, Rhinogram announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program.

Rhinogram will be on-site at athenahealth's HIMSS booth #1240 where they will demo their telehealth solution and discuss how the partnership is bringing athenahealth® Marketplace's growing network of 160,000 healthcare providers the ability to enable a better patient experience by making remote healthcare possible through secure, text-based patient engagement while simplifying communication and minimizing office interruptions.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be part of the athenahealth experience at this year's HIMSS, as there's no bigger venue to be able to showcase the successful integration of our platform with one of the leading electronic health record systems in healthcare," said Kathy Ford, President and Chief Product Officer of Rhinogram. "The Rhinogram team will be on site, ready to show HIMSS attendees how our telehealth platform enables real-time virtual encounters without patients ever having to download an app, removing the barriers between practices and their patients. Our partnership with athenahealth provides their ever-growing network with the ability to foster greater engagement and in the end, better health outcomes."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. To learn more about Rhinogram's integrated application, please visit Rhinogram's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

