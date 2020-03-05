Traditional Leather Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 86.3 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global traditional leather market was valued at ~US$ 66.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. Based on raw material, the bovine leather segment held a dominant share of the global traditional leather market in 2018, primarily due to high quality and low price. It witnesses high demand from footwear and automobile segments.

In terms of end user, the footwear segment accounted for a major share of the global traditional leather market in 2018. There is a high demand for traditional leather in footwear industries, due to its qualities such as durability, rich look, and unique appearance. Based on finishing type, the aniline segment constituted a significant share of the global traditional leather market in 2018, due to high demand for original looking leather from consumers. The traditional leather market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region

"Traditional leather has an impeccable finish and smoothness rendering it perfect for various luxurious items. Moreover the use of the traditional leather in fashion industry is also witnessing a substantial growth these days. Owing to these applications and rapidly growing demand, the global traditional leather market is projected to witness a robust growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027." -Transparency Market Research

Key Drivers of Traditional Leather Market

Increasing demand for traditional leather for its superior quality and appearance is boosting the demand for traditional leather across the globe. A key advantage of traditional leather is that it is unique, as no two hides are the same. For instance, cattle leather has unique marks, such as stretch marks, scars, and veins. Moreover, it has inconsistent pores, which give it a distinct look. However, synthetic leather is uniform and does not match with traditional leather.

Traditional leather offers the advantage of durability. With proper care, traditional leather can last for years without being damaged. Traditional leather is known to sustain 25-30 years. However, life of synthetic leather is lower than that of traditional leather. Traditional leather offers a luxurious look and is soft, comfortable, and lighter than synthetic leather. Synthetic leather is not biodegradable, but traditional leather is biodegradable. This gives added advantage to traditional leather. Properties of traditional leather, such as luxurious feel, unique appearance, high durability, and biodegradability are expected to drive the traditional leather market during the forecast period.

Rise in utilization of waste from meat industry is expected to drive the global traditional leather market. In the past few years, the meat industry has witnessed tremendous rise in meat consumption, due to more demand from consumers. This rise in demand for meat ultimately leads to higher production of wastes, including skins and hides. The traditional leather industry recycles skins and hides to produce leather. Thus, rising use of waste from the meat industry is estimated to drive the global traditional leather market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Traditional Leather Market

Asia Pacific led the global traditional leather market in 2018, due to rapid industrialization and presence of well-established manufacturing units of major automotive and footwear players in Asia Pacific . Consequently, the region is anticipated to witness high demand for traditional leather during the forecast period.

led the global traditional leather market in due to rapid industrialization and presence of well-established manufacturing units of major automotive and footwear players in . Consequently, the region is anticipated to witness high demand for traditional leather during the forecast period. Countries, such as China , India , Japan , and Indonesia , are expected to drive the traditional leather market in Asia Pacific , due to the presence of top global leather manufacturers. Moreover, in recent times, Asia Pacific witnessed increased per capita income and purchasing power in counties such as China and India , which has resulted in high demand for leather products.

Traditional Leather Market: Competition Landscape

The global traditional leather market is led by multinational players operating across the globe

Prominent players operating in the global traditional leather market are Rahman Group, Superhouse Group, Pakkar, KG Leathers, OzyUksel Leather Company, Koktaslar Leather, and Gruppo Mastrotto spa

Global Traditional Leather Market: Segmentation

Traditional Leather Market, by Raw Material

Bovine

Sheep

Goat

Pig

Exotic Leather

Traditional Leather Market, by End User

Footwear

Performance Footwear



Fashion Footwear

Furnishing

Couch & Sofa



Chairs

Interior

Interior décor & Surfacing



Wall Tiles

Automobile

Seat



Door



Dashboard



Steering Cover



Others

Sporting Goods

Garments

Fashion Apparel



Fashion Accessories



Performance Apparel

Luxury Goods

Hard Luxury



Jewelry





Watchstraps (i.e. traditional & smart watches)



Soft Luxury



Handbags





Luggage





Wallets

Others

Traditional Leather Market, by Finishing Type

Aniline

Semi-aniline

Antiqued

Pigmented

Embossed

Others

Traditional Leather Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

