Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size to Reach US$ 3.9 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber UD Tape, Glass Fiber UD Tape, and Other UD Tapes), by Resin Type (Thermoset UD Tape and Thermoplastic UD Tape), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, Oil & Gas, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, studies the UD tapes market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report estimates the current and future demand for UD tapes at the global, regional, and country level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of UD tapes across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits as well as formulate growth strategies.

Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market: Highlights from the Report

UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. UD tapes are layered together to form a laminate or a component. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. UD tapes offer significant weight reduction and helps various industries (aerospace and automotive) reduce carbon emissions. It is made by impregnating carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber or natural fiber stacked together in one direction, with a thermoset or thermoplastic resin.

Over the decades, thermoset UD tapes have been widely used across various industries, as they are cheaper, highly reactive and have ease of impregnation. High usage of carbon fiber/epoxy composites in the aerospace industry owing to their lightweight, high strength and modulus, and excellent fatigue performance; is also one of the major factors behind the dominance of thermoset UD tapes in the market. Thermoset UD tapes are widely used for making primary aerostructures such as fuselage and wings of the next-generation aircraft programs as they offer maximum strength and stiffness in one direction which is the desired property for large structures. In recent years, thermoplastic UD tapes are also gaining traction in a wide array of applications as they offer higher toughness, high chemical resistance, easy & quick consolidation, quick cycle time, recyclability, and unlimited shelf life.

UD tapes represent less than 1% of the total composite materials market in terms of volume; however, it is anticipated to grow at one of the highest rates in the years to come. Stratview Research's estimates suggest that the global UD tapes market is set to grow at an attractive CAGR of 6.1% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 3.9 billion in 2025. Several factors are behind the growth of UD tapes in a wide array of end-use industries in which inherent benefits of UD tapes over competing metals including steel and aluminum and composite materials, such as compounds and fabric prepregs, have been the biggest driver across industries.

Carbon fiber UD tape is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, and wind energy are likely to remain the major markets for carbon fiber UD tapes in years to come; however, aerospace & defense will remain the biggest market. Both thermoset and thermoplastics are gaining momentum in carbon fiber UD tapes.

Based on the end-use industry, aerospace & defense is expected to remain the dominant segment, whereas automotive is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. UD tapes have witnessed an increased penetration in various sections of an aircraft, such as in wings, fuselage, clips, clits, brackets, and profiles. Increasing demand for aircraft in emerging economies and continuous increase in global military expenditure are the major growth drivers.

With the increasing demand for composite materials in the aircraft industry, there has been a greater urge for automation in the manufacturing processes. AFP and ATL processes are such technologies that can lay prepreg materials at a much faster rate than laying prepreg materials manually and have been efficacious in gaining consequential shares in the aerospace prepreg market. UD tapes (slit and UD tape) are the materials of choice for such manufacturing processes. Similarly, the role of UD tape is pivotal in developing large-size blades at a lower weight. UD tapes are increasingly preferred in crucial blade sections, such as spar cap.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for UD tapes during the forecast period. North America is the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator for UD tapes not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry, marine, construction, and other end-use industries. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for UD tapes during the forecast period driven by upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ, opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus and opening of assembly plants of automotive OEMs in the region.

Key players in the UD tapes market are BASF SE, CELANESE CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., TEIJIN LIMITED, and Toray Industries, Inc. Advancements in the resin system, new product development, collaboration with tier players/OEMs, and execution of mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the unidirectional (UD) tapes market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber UD Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Fiber UD Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other UD Tapes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Resin Type:

Thermoset UD Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoplastic UD Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unidirectional Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry Type:

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Consumer Goods (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Oil & Gas (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

