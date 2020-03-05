Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 5, 2020 to admit the bonds of UAB "InMedica" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "InMedica" bonds is March 9, 2020. Issuer's full name UAB "InMedica" ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name INM ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000404246 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 16-12-2021 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 30 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 3 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name INMB055021FA ------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 16-03-2020 16-06-2020 16-09-2020 16-12-2020 16-03-2021 16-06-2021 16-09-2021 16-12-2021 ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "InMedica" is Law firm Sorainen. UAB "InMedica" Offer Document, Company's and consolidated audited annual reports for the financial years 2017 and 2018 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=760767